Offshore wind energy giants form global ‘action coalition’

Norway’s Equinor and Denmark’s Ørsted are spearheading a new “action coalition” to advance sustainable deployment of ocean-based renewable energy and tackle climate change.

The international Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition, which brings together civil society, intergovernmental institutions and industry, will represent the offshore wind sector in the global dialogue on climate change.

The group includes CWind, Global Marine Group, JERA, MHI Vestas, Mainstream Renewable Power, Shell, Siemens Gamesa, TenneT and The Crown Estate.

Ocean-based renewable energy, such as offshore wind, floating solar, wave and tidal power, is believed to help achieve nearly 10% of the emissions reductions needed by 2050 to keep global temperatures under 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels.

The Coalition has been formed in response to the call for ocean-based climate action last year made by the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, with partners including the UN Global Compact and Global Wind Energy Council.

It will prepare a vision for 2050, highlighting the actions that can be taken to sustainable scale-up offshore wind and contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and global decarbonisation targets.

Benj Sykes, Vice President at Ørsted said: “If we’re serious about fighting the climate crisis, it’s vital we decarbonise the world’s energy use as quickly as possible through technologies like offshore wind. The Ocean Renewable Energy Action Coalition will work together to accelerate the opportunity presented by ocean renewables to achieve the Paris Agreement goals.”

Stephen Bull, Senior Vice President for wind and low carbon at Equinor. added: “Collaboration between nations and companies is needed to accelerate the sustainable deployment of ocean renewable energy. This Action Coalition includes leading industry players in offshore wind and we are working together to unleash the full potential of offshore wind globally.”