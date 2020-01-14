Wates Group aims for zero carbon operations by 2025

The Wates Group, one of the largest family-owned construction, property services and development firms in the UK, has made a commitment for net zero carbon emissions from its operations by 2025.

The company has also pledged to reduce and eliminate waste from onsite operations during the same period.

Some of the actions it intends to take include switching to an all-electric commercial vehicle fleet, eliminating single-use plastic from its operations and supply chain, investing in sustainable building techniques and planting 5,000 trees annually.

The Wates Group has also pledged to work collaboratively with customers, its supply chain and joint venture partners to find innovative ways to reduce waste and energy consumption.

In 2019, the company offset 1,042 tonnes of carbon emissions by supporting international environmental projects and planted more than 5,000 trees.

Around 74% of the electricity used by the Wates Group came from renewable energy sources last year.

Chief Executive David Allen said: “We have established bold, ambitious, deliberately stretching targets for creating zero harm to the environment by 2025 because we believe that by committing to something extraordinary, we can achieve something extraordinary. Together with our partners, we will reduce waste and carbon and improve our natural environment for generations to come.

“Our industry has made and continues to make an unhelpful contribution to the global climate crisis. We have a responsibility to reduce and eventually to reverse the impact we’re having on our planet and are determined that everyone in the Wates Group will do what is necessary to make a real and lasting difference.”