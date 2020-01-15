Mitsubishi and Imperial team up to turbocharge cleaner engines

A new research centre that aims to improve the design of turbochargers and develop cleaner engines has been launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Imperial College London.

The MHIET-Imperial Future Boosting Innovation Centre will carry out detailed research on turbocharger and exhaust energy technologies to improve engine performance and operation and enable low carbon engine technology.

It will bring together expertise across advanced research on boosting and electrification technologies as well as in critical areas for the understanding of complex physics behind these processes.

The scope of the Centre will also look at electrification and batteries, waste heat recovery system implementation and assessment of the future development trend for powertrains and automobile application.

In addition, the multi-million-pound programme will develop PhD studentships and further training for staff at MHIET.

Professor Ian Walmsley, Provost of Imperial College London, said: “Imperial and MHI as partners in research have the potential to help drive the future of transport and power delivery.

“The new joint Centre will make engines cleaner and more efficient through innovative designs for turbochargers. This collaboration strengthens Imperial’s growing connections with Japan, and we look forward to doing more together.”

Imperial’s collaboration with MHI started in 2005 and has already resulted in several new concepts and improvements in turbocharger design as a result of more advanced measurement techniques and simulation tools.