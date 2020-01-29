Emma Pinchbeck appointed as new head of Energy UK

Emma Pinchbeck has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Energy UK.

She will join the trade body in July 2020 from RenewableUK, where she served as deputy head from 2016, bringing with her expertise and knowledge of the energy industry.

Ms Pinchbeck holds several board advisory positions, including with Imperial College and Innovate UK.

She will initially join on a part-time basis, ahead of starting full-time in September this year.

Ms Pinchbeck said: “The energy transition is upon us and I am thrilled to be joining Energy UK at this critical time. The rapid innovation and technological advances in recent years mean that it is no longer necessary to compromise to get affordable, green and reliable power and that is fantastic news for the UK economy and for British households.

“The energy transition is not a niche green movement but an economic shift at the heart of our energy system and Energy UK members have shown global leadership in meeting the challenges and seizing the opportunities of this new market.”

Audrey Gallacher is currently interim Chief Executive of Energy UK, following the departure of Lawrence Slade last December.