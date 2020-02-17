Shell agrees supply deal from ‘Europe’s largest’ battery project

Shell Europe Energy Limited (SEEL) has agreed a supply deal for electricity from what is claimed will be the biggest battery storage project in Europe.

The 100MW Minety project, located in south west England, is being backed by China Huaneng Group and Chinese sovereign wealth fund CNIC and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

The two 50MW batteries will enable SEEL and its subsidiary Limejump to optimise the use of renewable electricity in the area.

When fully charged, a 100MW battery would hold 100MWh of electricity – enough to power around 10,000 homes for a day before being recharged.

David Wells, Vice President of SEEL said: “Projects like this will be vital for balancing the UK’s electricity demand and supply as wind and solar power play bigger roles in powering our lives.

“Batteries are uniquely suited to optimising power supplies as the UK moves towards net zero carbon system.”