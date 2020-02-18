Tompkins County receives $4.3m grants to reduce food waste

A total of 111 funded projects across New York, which promote food donation, fight climate change and build on the 2019 Recycling Law will benefit from new investments.

With the intention to tackle the challenges of food insecurity and harm to the environment, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced grants totalling more than $4.3 million (£3.3m) that will support efforts by municipalities and organisations such as pantries and soup kitchens to help divert scraps for recycling and reduce the amount of organic waste.

He said: “Wasted food hurts needy families facing the terrible challenges of food insecurity and harms the environment by growing landfills and contributing to climate change.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will administer the grants.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said: “It is a sad fact that Americans waste about 25% of the food purchased, leading to negative impacts on our environment and a waste of food resources that could otherwise be used to help people in need.

“The projects supported by the grants announced today are a combination of public outreach initiatives and innovative, common-sense approaches to promoting food recycling, helping the hungry, and reducing waste to build stronger, healthier, and environmentally sustainable communities.”