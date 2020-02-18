World’s richest man commits $10bn to tackling climate change

Jeff Bezos has committed to spending $10 billion (£.7.7bn) of his own money on tackling climate change.

The founder and CEO of Amazon, who is also the world’s richest man, announced the creation of the Bezos Earth Fund in an Instagram post.

He plans to begin issuing grants to scientists, activists and non-governmental organisations this summer in order to “help preserve and protect the natural world”.

He said: “Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share.

“We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals.”