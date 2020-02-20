Driivz raises £8.4m in latest funding round with GVR and Centrica

Cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform Driivz has raised $11 million (£8.5m) in its latest funding round, co-led by Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Centrica Innovations.

The firm supports EV service providers with operations management, energy optimisation, billing and roaming capabilities, as well as driver self-service apps.

The latest funding round aims to enable the firm to continue its global business expansion.

GVR’s partnership with Driivz hopes to expand EV charging solutions for forecourts and fleet applications and “continue to remove hurdles to efficiently manage and develop EV charging infrastructure”.

Idan Mor, Investment Director of Centrica Innovations, said: “We’re currently working with Driivz’s innovative R&D team to integrate the company’s advanced EV-related power management solutions into Centrica’s energy management suite.

“This will allow us to overcome the challenges of EV charging, expedite the adoption of EVs and electrify the way we live, work and move.”