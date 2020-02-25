University of Worcester gets Barclay backing for its sustainable efforts

Barclays has announced it is backing the University of Worcester to agree a £2 million Green Asset Finance fund, which will be used to deliver on the institution’s commitment to sustainability.

The university will use the money to continue cutting emissions and improving the green credentials of its campus.

Funding from the bank is already helping to improve energy efficiency and waste reduction at the university, which has future plans to install LED lighting, electric vehicle charging points and onsite solar generation.

Professor David Green CBE, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University, said: “Successive university strategic plans have emphasised the importance of sustainability and inclusion in all we do. This has been empowering for students, staff and partners.

“Of course, this needs sustained, scientifically informed investment. We are delighted that Barclays, our long-standing partner, has approached us to enable us to progress even more rapidly in becoming carbon-neutral.”