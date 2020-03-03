O2 bids to become ‘first net zero mobile network’ by 2025

O2 has announced plans to reduce carbon emissions across its business by 2025, offering UK consumers and businesses a mobile network where calls, texts and data are powered by cleaner, greener energy.

The UK network will also encourage its suppliers to accelerate efforts to reduce carbon emissions by 30% in the next five years.

Furthermore, the company plans to switch third-party landlords that support the O2 network over to renewable energy, while creating technical and energy solutions across its whole business – it says it already uses 100% renewable power where it controls the energy bill.

Mark Evans, O2 CEO, said: “We want to go further and faster, setting the bar in our industry to tackle climate change and build the greenest network for our customers. Every office, every store, every mast. We will get the changes done to be a net zero business by 2025.

“Mobile can play a pivotal role to make our country more sustainable. From smart metering to smarter working. O2 will work with suppliers, partners and customers to ensure that this industry plays its part in delivering a greener country for us all.”