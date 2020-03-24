Finance & Markets

Indonesia considers cutting fuel prices amid COVID-19 pandemic

The president has asked all cabinet ministers to assess the impact of the pandemic on domestic economy

Tuesday 24 March 2020
As the Coronavirus pandemic disrupts the global economy, the Indonesian president has announced he is considering cutting subsidised and non-subsidised fuel prices.

President Joko Widodo has ordered all cabinet ministers to estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus and has also pledged to pump an emergency fund of $8 million (£6.9m) to give a financial boost to the economy.

In the wake of global disruption, the region is bracing for impact and is even considering tax breaks for workers in the manufacturing industry.

