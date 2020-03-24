Indonesia considers cutting fuel prices amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the Coronavirus pandemic disrupts the global economy, the Indonesian president has announced he is considering cutting subsidised and non-subsidised fuel prices.

President Joko Widodo has ordered all cabinet ministers to estimate the impact of the novel coronavirus and has also pledged to pump an emergency fund of $8 million (£6.9m) to give a financial boost to the economy.

In the wake of global disruption, the region is bracing for impact and is even considering tax breaks for workers in the manufacturing industry.