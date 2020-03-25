Working from home ‘could cost UK public an extra £52m a week on energy bill’

Working from home could cost the UK public an extra £52 million a week on energy bills.

That’s according to new research by USwitch, which suggests as 16.8 million UK employees switch to working from home amid the Covid-19 pandemic, energy bills will ‘increase exponentially’.

The UK-based price comparison service and switching website estimates households where people are working from home will use 25% more electricity and 17% more gas per day, adding up to a potential yearly increase of up to £195 per household or £16 per month for customers on expensive Standard Variable Tariffs.

Several energy providers have already announced they are offering assistance to customers unable to pay their bills.

Cordelia Samson, Energy Expert at Uswitch, said: “This is a hugely unsettling time for everyone, with many people staying at home who don’t normally and some having to juggle looking after children at the same time.

“Working from home and entertaining children during the day means having the heating on when it wouldn’t usually be, and using extra gas and electricity for cooking, making cups of tea, televisions and computers.”

She added: “There are plenty of ways you can reduce the amount of energy use around your home, however, and if you’re concerned about the amount you’re paying, you should compare energy deals to see if there is a cheaper plan you can move to.”