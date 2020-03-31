Tech start-up Solo Energy bought by Smart Metering Systems

Energy management firm Smart Metering Systems (SMS Plc) has acquired energy tech start-up Solo Energy.

The acquisition is expected to boost SMS’s ambitions in the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) sector. The firm is developing a VPP that aims to cover domestic and business assets including battery storage, small scale generation and electric vehicles’ charging infrastructure – to be deployed at zero upfront costs.

Solo Energy’s cloud-based FlexiGrid aggregator will facilitate the control of the distributed assets. It is part of a wider government initiative to integrate energy and transport networks, to balance energy demand and supply in the UK, using the VPP model.

The project is expected to help the Orkney Islands to maximise their renewable production and provide a concept that could be replicated to other regions, in a bid to reduce carbon emissions.