Swedish firm signs €6.9m fuel cell contract with European shipyard

Swedish fuel cell specialist PowerCell has signed a €6.9 million (£6m) contract with a European shipyard exploring the development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system.
The deal covers development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system with a total power of approximately 3MW, which will be delivered over the course of three years.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) aims to halve the greenhouse gas emissions from commercial ships by 2050, while zero emission vessels are expected to set sail as early as 2030.