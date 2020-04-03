Finance & Markets, Technology

Swedish firm signs €6.9m fuel cell contract with European shipyard

Marine fuel cells could be the route to halving shipping emissions by 2050

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Friday 3 April 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Swedish fuel cell specialist PowerCell has signed a €6.9 million (£6m) contract with a European shipyard exploring the development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system.

The deal covers development and delivery of a marine fuel cell system with a total power of approximately 3MW, which will be delivered over the course of three years.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) aims to halve the greenhouse gas emissions from commercial ships by 2050, while zero emission vessels are expected to set sail as early as 2030.

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast