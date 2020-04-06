Total extends support to French healthcare sector during covid-19 crisis

Energy firm Total has extended support to the French healthcare industry amid the covid-19 crisis by supplying them with fuel vouchers.

Up to €50 million (£43.9m) in petrol vouchers have been made available to be used at Total stations.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO at Total, said: “In this period of crisis, Total’s teams remain mobilised to enable French people to make all their necessary travel arrangements.

“With its nationwide network, Total is working alongside those who are fighting the epidemic everywhere.”

Along with the vouchers, the Total Foundation will also donate €5 million (£4.3m) to the Pasteur Institute and to hospital and health associations involved in the fight against covid-19.