Tata Power to supply face masks to migrant workers in India

Tata Power has joined the fight against the Covid-19 crisis by producing 120,000 face masks for migrant workers.

The Dhaaga initiative aims to tackle a shortage of protective masks across India, especially for community members and migrant workforces in the area.

Shalini Singh, Chief-Corporate Communications & Sustainability, said: “The supply of these face masks by our Dhaaga members has been critical and timely in meeting the demand from a very vulnerable section of the local population in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Odisha, particularly the migrant population who were returning to the safety of their homes.

“We appreciate their efforts of supporting the community and wish that these skilled women entrepreneurs of Dhaaga will continue to do their bit during these challenging times.”

The masks are produced as per government standards.