Centrica donates £1m to Carers UK to support carers during Coronavirus crisis

Centrica has donated £1 million to Carers UK to support carers across the country during Coronavirus crisis.

The money has been given to the energy giant’s charity partner, Carers UK, which will help fund an extended hours service for its helpline as well as finance a range of other activities the charity undertakes to support carers.

The charity has recorded a 60% increase in calls and emails to the Carers UK helpline, as well as a 600% increase in people seeking online advice, since the outbreak began.

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, said: “We are very grateful to Centrica for this generous donation which will help us guide and support unpaid carers during the coronavirus outbreak and, crucially, beyond.

“Unpaid carers up and down the country are experiencing a huge amount of stress and worry at the moment, anxious about how they will cope in the weeks and months ahead. Some of this funding will go towards expanding our helpline service meaning we can answer more carers’ questions about how to best manage and provide them with reassurance and guidance during this very challenging time.”