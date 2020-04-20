Austria moves towards climate neutrality with shutdown of last coal plant

Austria has become the second European country to totally eliminate coal from electricity production after the shutdown of its last coal power plant at Mellach.

The shutdown marked the end of coal-fired power generation in Austria, because the district heating plant was the last operational coal-fired in the country.

In the last 34 years, the power plant produced more than 30 billion kWh of electricity and 20 billion kWh of district heating.

Leonore Gewessler, Minister for Climate Protection, said: “The closure of the last coal-fired power plant is a historic plant: Austria is finally getting out of coal power supply and is taking another step towards phasing out fossil fuels.”