Indian renewable energy agencies asked to treat lockdown as Force Majeure

This means renewable agencies should allow developers a suitable time frame to complete pending projects, on account of disrupted supply chains

Chhaya Dabas
Monday 27 April 2020
The Indian Government has granted a 30-day extension to all renewable energy agencies to normalise operations post the Covid-19 crisis.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has asked for the lockdown to be considered as Force Majeure, allowing developers a suitable time frame to complete pending projects, on account of disrupted supply chains.

The decision follows an appeal put forth by energy contractors in the month of March, seeking support and financial assistance to mitigate against the pandemic’s impact on operations.

