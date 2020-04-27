Yü Energy launches new utility plans to support businesses through COVID-19

Business energy and water supplier, Yü Energy is delighted to announce the launch of two new energy plans, specifically designed to help businesses during the current COVID-19 pandemic. The new plans named Assist and Agile have been developed to address two of the key challenges facing businesses through this COVID crisis.

The Assist energy plan provides businesses with up to two months’ free business energy at the start of their contract. When many businesses are facing cash flow issues, the Assist plan is designed to help minimise their cost base at a time when their finances are particularly squeezed.

The Agile energy plan is designed for those businesses looking for competitive rates whilst retaining the flexibility of a short-term three-month plan. In these uncertain times, many companies are looking to keep costs low without getting tied into long-term commitments and the Agile plan allows them to do just that.

With energy prices currently at their lowest level for years, there are some significant savings to be made for businesses looking for ways to reduce their overheads, yet many businesses are still paying significantly more than they need to, with 635,000 businesses across the UK having never switched energy supplier*. With energy costs a major overhead for many businesses, a short amount of time reviewing their energy supply could deliver significant benefits to the bottom line at a time when every penny counts.

CEO of Yü Energy, Bobby Kalar said “We recognise that it’s tough for businesses right now and it’s becoming increasingly important that they manage their cost base effectively. Our new energy plans address two key concerns for businesses, keeping energy costs as low as possible over the next few months and securing competitive rates without a long-term contract commitment.

“We’ve put in place a range of initiatives to support businesses over recent weeks, with our new Assist and Agile energy plans just the latest example. Over the coming months we’ll be continuing to look for further ways to develop our service offering to help businesses through these unprecedented times.”

For further information visit yuenergy.co.uk/assist-and-agile-plans/

* Source: independent analysis from Bfy Consulting of B2B energy supply market, February 2020.

For further information please contact: [email protected]

This is a promoted article.