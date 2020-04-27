SOLARWATT weathers the coronavirus storm with strongest financial results in history

SOLARWATT has closed the turbulent first quarter of 2020 with the strongest result in company history, despite the coronavirus crisis.

The german solar system manufacturer increased sales by 60% through January to March compared to the same period last year, with incoming orders rising by more than 140% year-on-year.

The company stresses the figures are a positive signal for the market and suggests they indicate “stability at a time of disruption”.

Managing Director, Detlef Neuhaus, said: “Despite all the difficulties from the spread of Covid-19 we were able to close the first quarter well above our expectations – thanks especially to the great commitment and flexibility of all our employees,” he explains. “We are in a very positive position and well equipped for the future.”

The firm notes the crisis has seen German politicians postpone ‘essential decisions and put an entire sector under pressure’ and urges the country’s government to ‘not to put off already agreed upon climate protection measures indefinitely’ and keep its previous promises to the renewable energy sector.