Turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has been awarded three new wind energy projects in Poland, boasting a total capacity of 184MW.

The move brings the firm’s total asset count in the country up to eight projects, with a combined capacity of 337MW.

The company will provide 63 wind turbines to the energy cluster it secured during the auction and notes its total Polish wind installations could soon power more than 530,000 polish households with renewable energy.