British charities to receive £5m as part of Ofgem-appointed scheme to support vulnerable people

Ofgem-appointed Energy Saving Trust (EST) has announced a £5 million grant to more than 28 charities across the UK to help support vulnerable people during the coronavirus crisis.

Under the Energy Industry Redress Scheme, organisations working to provide heating and electricity to vulnerable households will be awarded grants between £36,000 to £439,000 – Lancashire BME Network, Venus Working Creatively, Caudwell Children, National Energy Action are among the selected charities.

EST will continue grant distribution during the Covid-19 crisis to provide continued support to the vulnerable citizens.

Graham Ayling, Energy Redress Senior Project Manager, said: “The grants we have announced today will support frontline charities at a crucial time. The Covid-19 pandemic is hitting people in vulnerable situations especially hard and putting many more people in a position where they struggle to pay their fuel bills.

“The charities that the Energy Redress Scheme supports are working hard to adapt to social distancing and continue providing support to those who need it most.”