Weekday Irish electricity demand drops 20%

Weekday Irish electricity demand has fallen by 20% during the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the latest research from Cornwall Insight Ireland.

It says the average daily demand across Ireland on weekdays has fallen by an average of 23.4GWh since initial announcements in March – electricity demand levels are also, on average, 254MW lower across the day over the same period last year.

Cathal Ryan, Lead Analyst at Cornwall Insight Ireland, said: “There has been a significant drop in peak demands. Peak power levels are down by 4% year on year owing to Covid-19’s arrival, averaging 240MW lower.

“The morning peak has seen the most noticeable drop with the profile of the demand curve flattening. The time of the morning peak has now shifted forward by nearly two hours as a large number of the population are either out of work or working from home.”