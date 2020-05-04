Vestas secures orders to supply custom turbines for two Vietnamese wind projects

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured orders to supply customised turbines for two wind farms in Vietnam, totalling 67MW.

Both wind projects are located in the mountainous terrain of Quang Tri province, an area with little space for components, logistics and installation – the custom turbines are designed to overcome these obstacles.

Vestas will supply, transport, install and commission a total of 16 wind turbines and in doing so will reach a total of 160MW of deals in Vietnam in 2020.

The two projects are owned by local project companies, Huong Tan Wind Power and Tan Linh Wind Power.

Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific, said: “Vestas is once again leading the market in Vietnam.

“We are very proud to partner with local developers and look forward to working closely with them to support their growing ambition to develop more wind projects across Vietnam.”