Neste finalises purchase of Mahoney Environmental

Neste has finalised its acquisition of US-based company Mahoney Environmental.

The renewable fuel producer first announced it would be buying the leading collector and recycler of used cooking oil in the US and its affiliated entities in March 2020.

The acquisition has now been approved by regulatory authorities and the deal has been closed.

Neste President and CEO Peter Vanacker said: “The completion of this transaction is an important step forward in delivering on Neste’s growth strategy in renewables and in strengthening our global renewable raw material platform, building on the company’s acquisition of Dutch animal fat trader IH Demeter in 2018.

“I am happy to welcome Mahoney personnel to our joint journey on creating a healthier planet for our children.”