Wärtsilä signs long-term maintenance and service agreement with Argentinian gas plant

Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä has signed a 10-year long maintenance agreement for a 57.6MW Argentinian power plant.

Under the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide its technology, software and service expertise and will additionally provide maintenance covering spare parts and labour.

The power plant will utilise five of Wärtsilä 31SG gas engines.

The electricity produced from the plant will be used to power the energy firm’s operations in the southern region of Argentina, with any excess power to be redirected to the grid.

The plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2020.