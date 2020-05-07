Tbilisi metro network to receive €75m green makeover

Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi is set to modernise its metro network with €75 million (£65.4m) of new funding.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund are contributing €65 million (£56.7m) and €10 million (£8.7m) each to upgrade a metro depot and tunnel, in addition to acquiring 40 modern metro cars.

The improved infrastructure aims to reduce congestion on roads during peak hours and allow Tbilisi’s 1.2 million residents to shift to greener, public transport.

The modernisation plan forms part of EBRD’s Vital Infrastructure Support Programme to secure crucial infrastructure supplies and services during the ongoing pandemic – the investment is part of the EBRD Green Cities initiative and Tbilisi’s Green City Action Plan.