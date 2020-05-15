Bristol Energy’s new ‘green’ tariff raises £30,000 to alleviate poverty across the UK

Gas and electricity supplier Bristol Energy has raised £30,000 through its one-year-old ‘Big Issue Super Green Tariff’.

As part of a two-year fixed deal with social business The Big Issue, Bristol Energy aims to supply 100% clean electricity and 15% green gas to its customers.

Every time a customer switches to the tariff, the supplier donates up to £30 to The Big Issue.

Russell Blackman, Managing Director at The Big Issue, said: “By creating a Big Community with progressive organisations like Bristol Energy, we can respond to pressing social and environmental needs through the power of collaboration and communication.”