ScottishPower to add 165MW of new wind power capacity to Central Scotland

ScottishPower is set to build 165MW of new wind energy infrastructure in Central Scotland.

The energy company has acquired two wind farms from local shareholders in South Lanarkshire, as part of a £150 million investment.

Once developed, the windfarms could power 100,000 Scottish households with clean energy and create up to 280 long-term jobs.

The combined capacity of the two wind farms plus power generated from an existing 55MW project in the area, will bring the total power generation capacity in South Lanarkshire to 220MW.

The investment forms part of ScottishPower’s commitment towards the UK’s green economic recovery and net zero targets.

Ignacio Galán, ScottishPower Chairman, said: “As we begin to emerge from the coronavirus crisis, investment in green infrastructure can quickly be delivered, creating jobs and offering immediate economic and environmental benefits. This will help to support the UK’s overall recovery at this critical time.

“Globally it is essential that the financial recovery is aligned with climate goals. As today´s announcement demonstrates, companies like ours remain committed to major clean energy investments, fostering quality employment and driving the energy transition forward.”