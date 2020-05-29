COP26: New dates agreed for UN climate summit

The COP26 UN summit will now take place between 1st and 12th November next year.

The event was originally supposed to take place in Glasgow during November 2020, however, it had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The decision on the new date comes as the UK Government has announced that more than 25 experts in multiple global sectors will be advising the COP26 Presidency.

#COP26 will take place between 1 – 12 November 2021 in Glasgow. The COP Bureau of the @UNFCCC, with the UK and our Italian partners today agreed on new dates for the summit. The UK will continue to work to increase #ClimateAction, build resilience and lower emissions. pic.twitter.com/uhIKC4lJp8 — COP26 (@COP26) May 28, 2020

COP26 President and Secretary of State for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma, said: “While we rightly focus on fighting the immediate crisis of the coronavirus, we must not lose sight of the huge challenges of climate change.

“With the new dates for COP26 now agreed we are working with our international partners on an ambitious roadmap for global climate action between now and November 2021.

“The steps we take to rebuild our economies will have a profound impact on our societies’ future sustainability, resilience and wellbeing and COP26 can be a moment where the world unites behind a clean resilient recovery.”