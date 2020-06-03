MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to deliver 1,140MW of wind turbine capacity to Scottish offshore project

Danish wind energy equipment manufacturer MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will deliver wind turbines of total capacity 1,140MW to an offshore wind project in Scotland.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The firm has signed a conditional offer to supply turbines to the Seegreen offshore project – located off the Angus coastline, the facility could produce enough renewable energy to power 40% of Scottish households.

The project is forecast to become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm once it is completed.