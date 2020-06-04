US energy storage market records ‘strong growth in first quarter’ despite coronavirus impacts

The US energy storage market saw a strong first quarter in 2020, despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to the latest Wood Mackenzie and US Energy Storage Association’s (ESA) report, which suggests residential deployments hit 44.4MW, up 10% from the final quarter of 2019.

Findings of the survey reveal California led in non-residential storage, with Massachusetts and New York strengthening their position in the energy storage map with large community solar-plus-storage projects.

However, utilities have reported as much as a 40% decline in residential storage applications from March to April 2020.

Kelly Speakes-Backman, CEO of ESA, said: “The first quarter numbers indicate that despite dampening effects of the coronavirus crisis, energy storage will ultimately experience a positive growth trajectory in 2020.

“While the ongoing pandemic will more seriously affect the second quarter, we anticipate year-over-year growth as states have continued to pass regulations and legislation to encourage energy storage deployments.”