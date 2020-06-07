New Jersey becomes first US state to add climate change to kindergarten curriculum

New Jersey students will start to learn about climate change at the early age of four-to-six years, as the issue will soon be taught in kindergarten across the US state.

The update is a result of new guidelines announced by the State Board of Education and outlines plans for New Jersey’s 1.4 million students to study about climate crisis from kindergarten through to graduation.

First Lady Tammy Snyder Murphy, said: “In New Jersey, we have already begun to experience the effects of climate change, from our disappearing shorelines to harmful algal blooms in our lakes, superstorms producing torrential rain and summers that are blazing hot.

“This generation of students will feel the effects of climate change more than any other and it is critical that every student is provided an opportunity to study and understand the climate crisis through a comprehensive, interdisciplinary lens.”