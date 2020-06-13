EIB charges up clean transport with €1.5bn

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will inject €1.5 billion into clean transport to support its state members’ efforts for green recovery.

The funding aims to expand the network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Spain and Portugal and will encourage EV uptake in the two countries.

The programme will also accelerate the use of zero-emission hydrogen and electric buses across the Netherlands.

The board of the organisation has also approved financing for new regional trains in Baden-Württemberg in Germany and investment in the Spanish high-speed rail network.