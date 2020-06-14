South Wales will become the home of ‘UK’s first gigafactory’

Britishvolt plans to build what claims to be the ‘UK’s first gigafactory’ in South Wales.

The company has shortlisted the industrial zone of Bro Tathan in the Vale of Glamorgan, close to Cardiff, as its preferred location for a factory that could trigger an estimated £1.2 billion in investment.

The plant, which is planned to be one kilometre long, 30 metres tall and will cover more than 80 hectares of land, will produce green lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs).

The project is expected to create 3,500 jobs and will include a solar park alongside the factory to make sure the production of batteries will be sustainable and low carbon.

Lars Carlstrom, CEO at Britishvolt, commented: “After six months of careful analysis, Bro Tathan is the preferred choice due to a number of different factors.

“The Welsh Government has welcomed us with open arms and impeccable due diligence and the region meets crucial criteria including import, export, accessibility, availability of labour and skilled staff, along with convenient geographical proximity to customers and local industrial companies.”