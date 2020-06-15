Reacting and reforecasting: How suppliers have responded to COVID-19

The rapid spread of Covid-19 has led to an unprecedented degree of change to the ways we live and work. As countries have introduced measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the major impact has seen all of us adopt changes to our day-to-day lives.

Government guidance has seen businesses faced with unique and pressing challenges, and the closure of non-essential businesses and the shift to remote working has fundamentally changed energy consumption.

While we are beginning to take the first steps out of lockdown and back towards a semblance of everyday normality, energy consumption may take longer to return to its previous patterns – or may be changed for good.

To read how Covid-19 has affected energy demand and more, click here.

This is a promoted article.