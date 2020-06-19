Vattenfall awards £67m contract for offshore wind farm construction in the UK

Swedish power company Vattenfall has awarded a £67 million contract for the construction of an offshore wind farm in the UK.

Scotland-based civil engineering and building contractor RJ McLeod has been contracted to deliver infrastructure for the 240MW South Kyle Wind Farm, as well as to deliver turbine foundations, electric equipment and access tracks for the wind farm.

The renewable project is expected to generate up to 150 construction jobs and reduce greenhouse gases by 300,000 tonnes, as well as supplying clean energy to up to 170,000 households.

Frank Elsworth, Vattenfall’s UK Development Director for Onshore Wind, said: “Constructing a wind farm is about so much more than just building a green power station.

“This is about creating and sustaining an industry that offers people a real future in a rewarding career.“As well as bringing fossil-fuel-free living a step closer, we want to ensure that businesses close to our wind farms have the chance to take full advantage of the opportunities developments like South Kyle can create.”

Electricity generation at the site is expected to commence by early 2023.