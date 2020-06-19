Three new biomethane plants on track to send green ‘gas-from-trash’ into Cadent’s network

Three new biomethane production plants are still on track to start sending low carbon ‘gas-from-trash’ into Cadent’s network this year, despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The firm suggests increasing the use of biomethane sourced from food, farm, human and other wastes is “widely recognised as a key stage in Britain’s journey to net zero”.

Two of the sites will be commissioned by Severn Trent Water and Cadent is also assisting the developers behind a third new site.

Plans also remain on track to open a new bio-compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling station at the firm’s national distribution centre in Birmingham and another station in Knowsley, Merseyside – CNG Fuels will operate both sites.

Cadent currently has 35 production plants connected into its network, supplying enough gas to meet demand from up to 243,000 homes.

Tina Hawke, Connections Manager at Cadent, said: “Alongside hydrogen, biomethane is a critical part of the pathway to Britain achieving net zero.

“It’s testament to the hard work of many people that these important facilities – which represent millions of pounds of investment into a greener future for the UK – remain on track.”