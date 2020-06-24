Enel Green Power helps Russian windfarm spin into action

Italian renewable energy developer, Enel Green Power has completed the delivery of the first batch of towers and nacelles for the Azov wind farm in Southern Russia.

The Azov wind farm could generate 320GWh of clean energy annually and offset more than 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The project, which is also the Rostov region’s first-ever renewable facility, is owned by the Group’s subsidiary Enel Russia and is set to commence operations by the end of 2020.

Enel Russia’s overall investment in the Azov wind farm amounts to approximately €132 million (£119m).