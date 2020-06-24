Substation works for Scotland’s Seagreen wind farm project get started

Turnkey electric solutions provider Linxon is set to provide substation works for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project near the Firth of Forth in Scotland.

Linxon will work together with Oilfield services provider Petrofac, to develop the turnkey onshore substation and supply and install heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, for the offshore substation of the wind farm.

The Seagreen 1 project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables and Total and only recently reached a final investment decision.

The project, fitted with 114 Vestas’ turbines, is estimated to be Scotlands largest offshore project and could power one million homes with clean energy annually.

Construction work is due to commence in the coming weeks.