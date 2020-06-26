Iceland and UNEP lend support to East Africa to harness geothermal power

Iceland has been working with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to provide financial support and training to engineers in East Africa, to harness geothermal energy.

Iceland is the co-financier of the UNEP African Rift Geothermal Development Facility Project, which has been designed to increase geothermal investments in the region.

It is estimated that East Africa could generate 20GW of electricity from geothermal energy. This could help overcome the energy shortage in the region.

Meseret Teklemariam Zemedkun, Energy Programme Manager at UNEP, said: “Geothermal is 100% indigenous, environmentally friendly and a technology that has been under-utilised for too long in the continent.

“It is time to take this technology off the back burner to power livelihoods, fuel development and reduce dependence on polluting and unpredictable fossil fuels.”

Iceland has long used geothermal energy to power many of its towns.