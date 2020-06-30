Sharp completes ‘mega solar facility’ in Vietnam

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) has completed building a ‘mega solar power plant’ in Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam.

Working with partners including T&T Group Joint Stock Company (T&T) of Vietnam and Ninh Thuan Energy Industry Joint Stock Company, it has created a facility boasting an output of approximately 45MW, with annual power generation capacity estimated at 76,373MWh each year – this is enough to supply around 40,500 average Vietnamese households for a year.

The site is forecast to save 25,458 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents annually.

SESJ has already built five other solar power plants in Vietnam, generating a combined capacity of approximately 245MW.

The new plant will raise the total capacity to approximately 290MW, helping the country work towards its target of having 12,000MW of installed solar by 2030.