Vestas secures 76MW turbine supply order for two Japanese wind farms

Turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured a 76MW turbine supply order for two Japanese wind farms.

Under its partnership with Japanese real-estate firm Tokyu Land Corporation and Japan Wind Development, Vestas will supply ten turbines to the Chitose Wind Farm and 11 turbines to the Noheji Mutsuwan project.

The order includes a long-term management and service agreement for both the wind farms.

The turbines are expected to be delivered by the first quarter of 2021, whereas commissioning is scheduled for the fourth quarter of the same year.