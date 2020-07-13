Australian food waste-to-energy plant wins national innovation merit

A food waste-to-energy plant in Australia has received the top national innovation award from the Australian Water Association.

The plant is owned by one of the largest water utilities in Melbourne, Yarra Valley Water, and was the first waste-to-energy facility of its kind in Victoria when it started operating in 2017 – since then is estimated to have converted approximately 82,000 tonnes of food waste into enough energy to power 1,500 homes.

The facility covers its own power needs and about 70% of the excess energy is injected to the electricity grid.

The project also supplies 25% of the company’s entire energy demands and has allowed the firm to save money on its energy costs and generate more than AUD$6 million (£3.3m).

Yarra Valley Water Managing Director Pat McCafferty, said: “We set out to create something that would help to minimise our carbon footprint, help reduce landfill and pass on cost-savings to our customers and I’m happy to say that we’re achieving all of those things.”