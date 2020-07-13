Welsh Water earns top position in customer service ratings

Not-for-profit utility Welsh Water has taken the top position in customer service ratings for Wales and England.

That’s according to the latest customer service research conducted by the Institute of Customer Service’s Insight (UKCSI), which looks at the quality of customer satisfaction in the UK across 13 sectors of the economy.

The firm was also the only water company to rank in the top 50 companies in the UK.

Chief Executive of Welsh Water said: “As a not-for-profit company, now more than ever, or sole focus is to deliver services to customers at the level they expect and beyond.

“It is therefore very encouraging that customers in Wales feel more positive about the service they are getting from us and that we are continuing to deliver this despite the very challenging times we live in.”