Volvo Buses and the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia partner on electric transport

Volvo Buses and the Public Transport Authority of Western Australia (PTA) have launched a new partnership to bring Volvo’s first-ever electric buses to Australia.

Four of the low carbon vehicles will be delivered as part of an existing agreement between Volvo and Transperth, which was signed in March 2019 – this deal includes provisions for the introduction of alternatively powered vehicles once Volvo starts selling the technology.

The new models will be fully-electric 11.7-metre long vehicles and while they will have a unique design, are based on established Volvo technology already implemented in Europe.

The handover of the vehicles is scheduled for late next year, with the full commercialisation of localised electric bus solutions planned for 2022.

Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses, said: “Volvo aims to be a leader in electrification and to be a partner for cities that wish to implement long-term sustainable public transport solutions for their inhabitants.

“We have been successful in Europe and in the Americas with electrified public transport solutions and we are now looking forward to bring our first electric buses into Australia.”