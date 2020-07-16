Welsh Government injects £1.4m into wave energy projects

Four projects which aim to bring down the cost of wave energy will share £1.4 million of new funding from the Welsh Government.

Funded by the programme Wave Energy Scotland (WES), these technologies will develop quick connection systems to improve the installation efficiency and infrastructure of wave power devices.

Scientific teams behind the projects will provide solutions in connecting and disconnecting devices quickly and remotely, which could ultimately increase safety in offshore operations and subsea applications.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse commented: “This announcement represents an important step forward for Scotland’s world-leading wave energy sector.

“We believe that wave energy offers tremendous economic potential and can play an important role in Scotland’s response to the global climate emergency.”

Tim Hurst, Managing Director of WES, said: “This programme will develop technology which will reduce the cost of wave and tidal energy and ultimately help marine energy play a part in Scotland’s net zero future.”

