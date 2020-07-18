Council’s green tariff scheme help households save £258 on power bills

Households in Essex had the chance to see their gas and electricity bills lower by £258 because of an energy switching initiative from the local authority.

Essex County Council organised an energy switching scheme to help residents reduce their bills – registration was free and the eligible tariffs provided 100% renewable electricity.

The campaign saw more than 5,000 residents registering for the scheme, with 1,644 households switching their energy to one of the three winning suppliers.

The total avoided carbon emissions from this scheme are estimated to equate to the removal of 1,059 cars from the road.

Councillor Simon Walsh, Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change Action, said: “The initiative is proving to be an easy and cost-effective way for all Essex households to make the switch to renewable energy.

“The amount of savings made by Essex residents using the scheme speak for themselves, with more than £3.7 million saved overall since the scheme launched in 2014.”

