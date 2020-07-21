BayWa r.e. starts building Polands biggest solar plant – without subsidy

BayWa r.e. has started building Poland’s biggest solar power plant, which is to be developed completely subsidy-free.

The 64.6MW Witnica solar park is due for completion by the end of 2020 – the electricity generated will be sold locally to an industrial client via a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

Dr. Benedikt Ortmann, Global Director of Solar Projects at BayWa r.e. said: “Grid parity of solar power is constantly advancing. Following our successful completion in recent years of projects in Spain and Germany, which were realised without subsidies, we have now reached the point where photovoltaic energy is marketable in Poland, too.

“Poland is experiencing huge demand for green energy, particularly from commerce and industry, despite the widespread lack of availability in a country that still generates 80% of its electricity from coal.

“To be able to start construction of the country’s first large-scale solar park, which does not require any subsidies from the very outset, marks a remarkable achievement.”

